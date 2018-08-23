Sen. Rand Paul Files Amendment to Defund Planned Parenthood

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has filed an amendment to a Senate appropriations package that would defund Planned Parenthood.

The senator introduced the amendment to H.R. 6157, the Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education for Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services package, that would strip taxpayer funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

“One of the top priorities for a Republican Congress that professes pro-life values on the campaign trail should be to stop taxpayer funding for abortion providers,” said Paul in a statement. “This is our chance to turn our words into action, stand up for the sanctity of life, and speak out for the most innocent among us that have no voice.”

The amendment does not block healthcare providers that do not provide abortions from receiving funds. It also contains the same language preventing such spending as the FY 2019 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education funding bill that passed the U.S. House Appropriations Committee in July, the statement says.

Paul introduced legislation and an amendment to defund Planned Parenthood in 2015, and forced the Senate to go on the record on his proposal. Additionally, the senator is an original cosponsor of S. 2311, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, and he reintroduced S. 231, his Life at Conception Act, in January 2017.