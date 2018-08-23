Rep. Steve King (R-IA) says “importing millions” of young men from one of the most violent regions in the world, Central and South America, “means death for Americans.”

Following the revelations of the Mollie Tibbetts Iowa murder case — where the 20-year-old young woman was allegedly stabbed to death by an illegal alien from Mexico — King posted online a statement in which he indicates that the United States will only become more violent as more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants, mostly from Central and South America, continue being imported to the country every year.

In the last decade, alone, the U.S. has imported more than ten million foreign nationals, primarily from Mexico and Central America, as Breitbart News reported.

“9 of the 10 most violent countries in the world & 16 of top 20 are south of the Rio Grand,” King wrote online. “81% who cross border illegally are young men. Young men in every society are most violent segment. Importing millions of this demographic means death for Americans.”

Most recently, Breitbart News has extensively reported on the federal prison population of foreigners. Criminal foreigners in federal prison cost American taxpayers about $1.4 billion every year. Likewise, mass immigration to the U.S. from primarily Central America has led to a booming foreign incarcerated population from the region.

Between Fiscal Year 2011 and 2016, about 91 percent of all criminal illegal and legal immigrants in federal U.S. prisons were nationals from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Colombia, and Guatemala, Breitbart News reported.

There are now close to 40,000 criminal illegal and legal immigrants incarcerated in federal prisons across the country, making up about 21 percent of the total federal prison population.

Mexico continues to have the largest population of foreign nationals living in the U.S., with more than one million Mexican nationals entering the country between 2010 and 2016, Breitbart News noted.

In 2016, there were between 43 and 45 million immigrants in the U.S., nearly quadruple the immigrant population in 2000. The largest increases from 2015 to 2016 to immigration to the U.S. have come from the Middle East, the Carribean, Central America, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Recent cases of immigrant crimes against American citizens has thrust the issue back into the spotlight. For example, a previously deported illegal alien from Mexico was most recently charged with raping an underage teenage girl at least 20 times. This week, an illegal alien from Mexico was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.

