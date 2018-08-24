The defense attorney representing an illegal alien accused of murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts says his client is an “all-American boy.”
According to courtroom reports by People Magazine, attorney Allan Richards — representing 24-year-old illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera who is accused of stabbing Tibbetts to death — described his client as an “all-American boy working really hard.”
“He was just a part of the community,” Richards said of Bahena-Rivera during the first day of court in the case.
As Breitbart News reported, Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the region. The farm owner originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening. Later, the farm owner admitted that E-Verify was not used to check the immigration status of the illegal alien.
Bahena-Rivera is believed to have used a stolen or fake identity of an American citizen as he provided the farm with a fraudulent Social Security card.
The illegal alien, charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ killing, has been living in the U.S. for four to seven years. Already, Bahena-Rivera has begun making demands in his trial. As Breitbart News reported, Bahena-Rivera has demanded that the government and media stop referring to him as an “illegal alien,” even though he does lack legal status to be in the U.S.
Police say Bahena-Rivera left Tibbetts’ body in a cornfield, placing corn stalks over her to hide her death. Foreign nationals, specifically illegal aliens, are often incentivized by employers to migrate to the Midwest to take low-wage farming and meatpacking jobs.
