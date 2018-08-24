The defense attorney representing an illegal alien accused of murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts says his client is an “all-American boy.”

According to courtroom reports by People Magazine, attorney Allan Richards — representing 24-year-old illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera who is accused of stabbing Tibbetts to death — described his client as an “all-American boy working really hard.”

“He was just a part of the community,” Richards said of Bahena-Rivera during the first day of court in the case.

As Breitbart News reported, Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the region. The farm owner originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening. Later, the farm owner admitted that E-Verify was not used to check the immigration status of the illegal alien.

Police: Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Mollie Tibbetts Used Stolen ID to Work in U.S.https://t.co/UUxM0G4NvX — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) August 22, 2018

Bahena-Rivera is believed to have used a stolen or fake identity of an American citizen as he provided the farm with a fraudulent Social Security card.