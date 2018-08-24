Donald Trump Continues Taunting Jeff Sessions for ‘Double Standard’

President Donald Trump continued battling publicly with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday, suggesting he was not enforcing the law fairly.

Sessions responded to Trump in a statement Friday, outlining that he would not allow political considerations to “improperly influence” investigations.

“Jeff, this is GREAT,” Trump wrote on Twitter, “What everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the ‘other side’ including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems – and so much more.”

Trump asked Sessions for more transparency for law enforcement investigations leveled against his campaign.

“Open up the papers & documents without redaction?” Trump asked. “Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!”

Trump suggested that Sessions was letting his former campaign opponent Hillary Clinton off easy, regarding her private email account pointing to ex-NSA contractor Reality Winner’s 63-month prison sentence for leaking private government documents.

“Gee, this is ‘small potatoes’ compared to what Hillary Clinton did!” Trump wrote. “So unfair Jeff, Double Standard.”

