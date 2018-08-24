Donald Trump: ‘Social Media Giants’ Silencing Millions on Facebook and Twitter

President Donald Trump continued his criticism of big tech companies on Friday for silencing users on sites like Facebook and Twitter.

“Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people,” Trump warned on Twitter.

The president argued that social media censorship was the wrong response, even if that meant people were subject to news from CNN.

“Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely,” he wrote.

Trump continues to highlight the issue of social media censorship ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

He indicated that Americans should be allowed to decide for themselves what is true, rather than tech companies removing content they do not approve of.

“People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!” he wrote: