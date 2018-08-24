Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) says the United States should not “be losing any lives” due to the country’s mass immigration policy, whereby more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants enter the U.S. every year.

This week, law enforcement announced that 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was found dead in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down Tibbetts. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death.

Brat — the most pro-American immigration reformer in Congress — told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily exclusively that no American citizen should be left for dead at the hands of the nation’s immigration policy.

Brat said:

In this country, unfortunately, the Rule of Law, itself, and our law enforcement officials and our ICE officials who work on immigration and internal enforcement and all of that are under complete attack right now. [Emphasis added] People need to lay down the law and elect people who want to secure our borders and maintain the Rule of Law and everything that’s made this country great. And if you don’t maintain the borders, you don’t have a country. We shouldn’t be losing any lives in this way. This is a matter of the most serious importance of enforcing the laws on the books. [Emphasis added]

Listen to Brat’s full interview here:

As Breitbart News reported, Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the region. The farm owner originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening. Later, the farm owner admitted that E-Verify was not used to check the immigration status of the illegal alien.

Brat has been a longtime proponent of mandatory E-Verify to stop the incentive for illegal aliens to enter the U.S.

Bahena-Rivera is believed to have used a stolen or fake identity of an American citizen, as he provided the farm with a fraudulent Social Security card.