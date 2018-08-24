Gravis Poll: DeSantis Up 15 Points Over Putnam in FL GOP Gubernatorial Race

With just four days left until Florida Republicans vote to determine who will represent the GOP in November’s gubernatorial election, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) appears to have further expanded his lead over his opponent, state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

According to a poll from Gravis Marketing of 723 registered, likely Florida voters conducted from August 21-22 “using interactive voice

responses and an online panel of cell phone users,” DeSantis is shown to have a whopping 15-point lead over Putnam.

The Gravis poll shows the continuation of a trend that has been favorable for DeSantis. A Mason-Dixon poll released last month also showed DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Putnam. Overall, the Real Clear Politics average of polls has DeSantis up over Putnam by seven-and-a-half points.

In the early going, DeSantis trailed Putnam according to polling. However, that changed after President Donald Trump gave his endorsement to DeSantis.

Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes – Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

