Marcus: Putting Pearce Back on Labor Board Would Be a Blow to Small Business

Getty Images

Bernie Marcus writes in the Hill of the danger to small business and the surging economy if Obama appointee Mark Pearce is reappointed to the National Labor Relations Board:

President Trump is reportedly being urged to compromise with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and reappoint National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) member Mark Pearce, a Democrat whose term ends Monday, to another five-year session.
Such a decision would disappoint the president’s small-business supporters because it would keep a longstanding opponent of entrepreneurship in power.

The NLRB rules on employer-employee relations, and its five members are ideologically split. Given how many major NLRB rulings are determined by a single vote, a Pearce reappointment would be a shot across the bow of the current small-business-driven economic boom.

Perhaps those supporting the Democrat reappointment are confusing the NLRB’s lack of public recognition with its lack of importance. This is a big mistake. Pearce, along with the rest of the Obama-era NLRB, were behind numerous decisions that threaten small businesses, employee freedom, and economic opportunity.

