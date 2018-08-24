CNN’s Jim Sciutto has had two big scoops debunked as very fake news in just one week.

Sciutto, CNN’s chief national security correspondent, joined the far-left network after serving in Barack Obama’s White House for a few years. His bias and dishonesty has made already him a laughingstock on more than one occasion, but this was an especially bad week for the anti-Trump activist.

Last week, Sciutto misled the public with a breathless piece of “breaking news” that falsely claimed President Trump did not consult with Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats prior to revoking the security clearance of John Brennan, the former CIA chief who, like Sciutto, served in the Obama administration.

Using his verified Twitter account, Sciutto wrote: “Breaking: DNI Coats – the nation’s senior-most Intelligence official – was NOT consulted on Trump decision to revoke Fmr CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.”

Except, Trump did consult with Coats.

Sciutto has still not corrected or deleted his fake news.

A second Sciutto attempt to mislead the public that was debunked this week also remains un-corrected, even though it was debunked, not only by the horse’s mouthpiece, but on the airwaves of Scuitto’s own last-place cable channel.

Led by Sciutto, on July 27, it took a total of three CNN activists to manufacture a fairytale that claimed Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, knew that Trump was aware n advance of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting involving Donald Trump Jr.

In other words, Trump not only lied about not knowing of the meeting with these Democrat-connected Russians, but Trump’s advanced knowledge could mean he approved of the meeting — therefore collusion, therefore impeachment, therefore Obama returns to the Oval Office on the wings of a unicorn.

There is just one problem with Scuitto and company’s reporting — none of it is true; and none of it is true according to Cohen’s own mouthpiece Lanny Davis, who debunked Sciutto’s fake news during a Wednesday night appearance with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

When Cooper asked specifically about this, Davis, a left-wing operator who wants to stay on CNN’s good side, was as diplomatic as possible.

LANNY DAVIS: Well, I think, uhm, the reporting of this story got mixed up. In the course of a criminal investigation we were not the source of this story. In the course of a criminal investigation, the advice we were given — those of us dealing with the media is that we could not do anything other than stay silent. […] ANDERSON COOPER: So Michael Cohen does not have information that President Trump knew about the meeting with the Russians either beforehand or immediately after? DAVIS: No, he does not.

And that sound you just heard was yet another piece of CNN’s anti-Trump propaganda going down in flames.

Naturally, though, CNN has neither update or corrected Sciutto’s very fake news.

