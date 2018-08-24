Obama CDC Appointee Arrested in NY for Alleged Sexual Harassment

Thomas Frieden, appointed by former President Barack Obama as head of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), was arrested on Friday on charges related to sexual abuse and harassment.

According to the New York Police Department, allegedly, Frieden grabbed the buttocks of a 55-year-old woman at his home in October 2017.

The woman reported the incident to the police, who have charged Frieden with forcible touching, sexual abuse, and harassment.

Frieden earned the respect of the political community for his response to the Ebola and Zika outbreaks during the Obama administration: