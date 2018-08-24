The illegal alien accused of murdering 20-year-old University of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts allegedly heckled another young woman before Tibbetts went missing in late July.

An exclusive report by Ben Ashford for the Daily Mail reveals that illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera — a 24-year-old from Mexico who has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death — allegedly harassed a local 17-year-old Brooklyn, Iowa girl before Tibbetts’ murder.

Ashford reports:

Rivera pulled alongside the 17-year-old in his car as she walked through Brooklyn, Iowa, the same rural town where he would later be accused of following and abducting Mollie in strikingly similar fashion. The girl’s older sibling Bailey Gibson, 18, told DailyMail.com her younger sister was ‘creeped’ out by Rivera’s advances as he told her she was pretty and tried to get her to stop. … … ‘In the end she was really creeped-out by his behavior. She had to keep telling him she wasn’t interested.’

The story is eerily similar to the story that police say led to Tibbetts’ murder after she went missing on July 18 while out on a jog in the small town.

The illegal alien told police that Tibbetts was jogging on July 18 when he saw her. That is when he said he approached Tibbetts and started talking to her, even running alongside her and behind her.

Tibbetts, according to the illegal alien’s story, said he needed to get away from her or she would call the police. Tibbetts then started running and that’s when Rivera said he chased her down.

Autopsy: Mollie Tibbetts died from "multiple sharp force injuries" by her alleged illegal alien killer. https://t.co/dotBIg8bdK — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) August 23, 2018

Police say Rivera told law enforcement that after this, he blacked out, and eventually Tibbetts’ body was placed in a cornfield in the Brooklyn, Iowa area. Bahena-Rivera even placed corn stalks over Tibbetts to hide her dead body, according to investigators. State medical examiners say Tibbetts was stabbed to death.

Police officials said that security camera footage was “critical” in charging the illegal alien with first-degree murder in Tibbetts death.

The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and worked at a dairy farm in the region where he used a stolen or fake ID to appear as though he was working legally in the U.S. The owner of the dairy farm did not use E-Verify to check if Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien.

The motive, investigators say, is still unclear. The illegal alien is being held on a $5 million bond.