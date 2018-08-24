Roger Stone Predicts Mueller Will Indict Donald Trump Jr. on Process Crime

Veteran Republican operative Roger Stone predicts special counsel Robert Mueller will soon indict Donald Trump Jr. on a process crime.

Following the indictments of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, the Office of the Special Counsel is now reportedly zeroing in on Trump Jr., whom Stone alleges will imminently face charges for making false statements to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents.

“The special counsel is going to charge Donald Trump Jr. with lying to the FBI. Notice they’re not charging him for having an illegal meeting with a Russian at Trump Tower because there’s nothing illegal about that meeting,” Stone told James Miller of The Political Insider. “[P]ut more precisely, the only thing illegal about that meeting was how the woman got in the country, how she got a visa from the Obama State Department, and why she was meeting with an official from Fusion GPS before and after the Trump Tower meeting.”

Stone further noted special counsel investigators “aren’t going after [Trump Jr.] for the underlining crime because there is no crime. “He’s done nothing wrong,” the Trump ally added.

Trump Jr., Manafort, and then-campaign advisor Jared Kushner met with several individuals with alleged ties to the Russian government on June 9, 2016 at Trump Tower in New York City. The purpose of the meeting, arranged by Russian singer Emin Agalarov and publicist Rob Goldstone, was to allegedly discuss damning political opposition research on then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

In an eye-brow raising twist, at least two of the meeting’s attendees, Natalia Veselnitskaya and Rinat Akhmetshin, are revealed to have links to Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the infamous Trump dossier.

Breitbart News’ Aaron Klein reported:

Akhmetshin’s November 14, 2017 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, released last week and reviewed in full by this reporter, contained numerous sections that detail his past relationship with Fusion GPS and the company’s co-founder, Glenn Simpson. Some of that relationship spanned the period just prior to the meeting with Trump Jr. … The email related to the Russian-linked Prevezon Holdings Ltd., a firm that had settled a case in the U.S. involving the purchase of real estate with allegedly laundered money, accusations that centered around the Magnitsky Act. Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who countered the Magnitsky Act along with Akhmetshin, was an attorney for Prevezon. Veselnitskaya was also present at the meeting with Trump Jr. Fusion GPS was involved in the case since it investigated financier Bill Browder, who successfully lobbied Congress to pass the Magnitsky Act and was a witness in the Prevezon legal matter. … Akhmetshin’s email reply, in which he calls Fusion GPS’s Simpson “my colleague” was read aloud: “I am traveling this week, but my colleague Glenn Simpson, cc’d , will be able to brief you on the particulars of the case.”

Further, Senate Judiciary Committee transcripts show that Veselnitskaya admitted to having dinner with Simpson before and after the Trump Tower meeting. The nature of their discussions on June 8 and 10 are still unknown.

In an interview with the Fox News Channel, Trump Jr. said he took the meeting for the purpose of conducting “opposition research.”

“They had something, you know, maybe concrete evidence to all the stories I’d been hearing about … so I think I wanted to hear it out. But really it went nowhere and it was apparent that wasn’t what the meeting was about,” Trump Jr. said.

Responding to reports claiming his legal team counseled him against making public statements on the meeting, President Donald Trump tweeted earlier this month that the Trump Tower meeting was “totally legal.”

“Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower,” the president wrote. “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!”

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for the president, told ABC News that he does not believe Trump Jr. faces any legal issues stemming from the meeting. “The question is what law, statute or rule or regulation has been violated, and nobody has pointed to one,” Sekulow told the network.

“I don’t represent Don Jr.,” the lawyer added. “[B]ut I will tell you I have no knowledge at all of Don Jr. being told that he’s a target of any investigation, and I have no knowledge of him being interviewed by the special counsel.”