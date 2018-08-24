An illegal alien who failed to be deported in 2012 was convicted and sentenced this week for the rape of two women and a third, now deceased, whom he admitted to raping.

Miguel Luna, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced to 80 years in prison after being convicted of raping two women in 2015 and 2016, according to the Chicago Tribune. A third woman whom the illegal alien raped has since died, though prosecutors revealed evidence showing Luna admitting to the rape.

Luna had an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) final order for removal placed on him in 2012 before the rapes occurred, but the deportation order was never honored. Illinois is, for the most part, a sanctuary state where illegal aliens are protected from being deported.

Judge David Carlson laid into the illegal alien as he passed down the 80-year prison sentence.

“You were free to do these acts … whether through misguided political correctness or people who do not believe in laws or borders,” Carlson told Luna, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“One thing I can do with the sentence is show that the laws we believe in here, maybe this won’t happen again, maybe that’s a little bit of closure,” Carlson said.

The illegal alien is mandated to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence and he must register as a sex offender should he ever be released from prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.