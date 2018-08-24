Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced his opposition to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Friday, suggesting he would “side with special interests over working people.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown met with Kavanaugh on Monday to discuss his qualifications for the Supreme Court. Four days later, the Ohio Democrat determined that Judge Kavanaugh would side with “special interests over working people.”

Brown stated in his press release on Monday that he remains very concerned about Kavanaugh’s stances on Obamacare’s protections for patients with pre-existing conditions, the rights of Ohio workers, and consumer rights.

Brown said in a statement on Monday:

After thoroughly reviewing his record, meeting with him face-to-face, and listening to Ohioians, I am convinced Judge Kavanaugh would side with special interests over working people and threaten the rights of Ohioans. Special interests already have armies of lobbyists and lawyers on their side. Working people need Justices who will put their rights first, not Justices who will side with insurance companies over cancer survivors, financial scammer over customers, or massive corporations over American workers.

After thoroughly reviewing his record, meeting with him face-to-face, and listening to Ohioans, I am convinced Judge Kavanaugh would side with special interests over working people and threaten the rights of Ohioans. -SB FULL STATEMENT → https://t.co/7GapCduMiN pic.twitter.com/yAFnNqeXPH — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 24, 2018

Congressman Jim Renacci (R-OH), Sen. Brown’s Republican challenger, told Breitbart News Saturday last week that Ohioans should not be fooled by Brown’s fake populist “magic act.”

Sen. Brown leads by 15 points in a recent NBC/Marist poll against Rep. Renacci. However, Ohio went for then-candidate Donald Trump by eight points during the 2016 presidential election.

The Supreme Court was a top issue for voters during the 2016 presidential election.

The Ohio conservative asked rhetorically, “He continues to put up the magic act every election, and it’s one of the problems that you have to look past. It’s the magic act of saying he’s for the people, but he’s been around for 44 years in politics, he’s been in Congress for 25 years, and where has that magic act gotten us?”

Renacci also told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that Brown’s fake populist magic act extends to his opposition to Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, wherein he pretends to do “what’s best for Ohio” while, in reality, supporting Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Renacci explained, “Brown announced his opposition to Gorsuch moments after the president announced it and Brown supported 100 percent of his judicial nominees but here’s what’s funny, when it came to Kavanaugh, it’s that magic show he puts on right before elections.”

Breitbart News reported that Sen. Brown not only voted against Gorsuch for the Supreme Court, but also only voted for five out of the 26 appeals judges.

“He’s now saying he’ll what’s best for Ohio, which means he’ll do whatever is best for Elizebeth Warren and Chuck Schumer,” the Ohio congressman added.