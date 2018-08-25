Fourteen people were shot, two fatally, between Friday and Saturday morning in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports the shootings began around 12:15 p.m. Friday when a man was pistol-whipped and shot inside “a South Austin neighborhood store.” Two suspects had followed him into the store, attacked him, then shot him in the chest.

Roughly two-and-a-half hours later, a 24-year-old was shot, followed by a 20-year-old woman, who was shot in the chest while walking “in the 3100 block of West Madison Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.”

A 26-year-old man was shot twice at about 5:40 p.m., and a 34-year-old man was shot shortly before 8 p.m.

The shootings continued throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning, with a male fatally wounded at 8:30 p.m. Friday and a woman fatally wounded at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

More than 50 were shot in Emanuel’s Chicago last weekend, and six people were killed. This includes the three who were shot and the one assaulted during a “peace picnic” Saturday night.

A three-year-old boy was shot in Chicago on August 17, and Breitbart News reported that at least 33 people were shot in Chicago during the weekend of August 10 through the morning of August 13. More than 70 were shot August 3 through the morning of August 6, and 11 of the victims succumbed to their wounds.

