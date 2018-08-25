Chuck Schumer Wants to Rename Senate Russell Building After John McCain

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reacted to Sen. John McCain’s death on Saturday by signaling his interest in renaming a Senate building after the Arizona Senator.

“Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him,” Schumer said in a statement.

The Russell building was first opened in 1909 and was named for former Sen. Richard Brevard Russell, Jr. of Georgia in 1972.

Schumer praised McCain in response to news of his death.

“As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them,” he wrote. “His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller – never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare.”