Donald Trump Expresses ‘Deepest Sympathies’ After John McCain’s Death

President Donald Trump sent a short statement in response to the news that Sen. John McCain had died.
“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday night. “Our hearts and prayers are with you!”
The president reacted quickly in response to the news despite a history of criticism between the two Republicans.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018
