Lawmakers and Party Leaders Bid Farewell to Sen. John McCain

Sen. John McCain’s colleagues on Capitol Hill and leaders of the Republican and Democratic Parties bid farewell and paid tribute to the Arizona Republican who passed away Saturday.

Jonathan Martin, national political correspondent at the New York Times, tweeted the announcement of McCain’s passing from the senator’s office:

From Sen McCain’s office: “Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.” — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 26, 2018

“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 pm on August 25, 2018,” he posted. “With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.”

Two fellow Arizonans who tweeted comments regarding the senator’s passing are U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake and former state senator Dr. Kelli Ward:

Words cannot express the sorrow I feel at John McCain’s passing. The world has lost a hero and a statesman. Cindy and the McCain family have lost a loving husband and father. I have lost a wonderful friend. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 26, 2018

We are saddened to hear of the passing of @SenJohnMcCain. His decades of service will not be forgotten by the men & women of Arizona. May God grant the McCain family comfort and peace during this difficult time. — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 26, 2018

“Words cannot express the sorrow I feel at John McCain’s passing,” wrote Flake. “The world has lost a hero and a statesman. Cindy and the McCain family have lost a loving husband and father. I have lost a wonderful friend.”

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of @SenJohnMcCain,” posted Kelli Ward. “His decades of service will not be forgotten by the men & women of Arizona. May God grant the McCain family comfort and peace during this difficult time.”

America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions. ….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

“America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions,” posted Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. “And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor.”

“In a sea of politicians blown about by polls and passions, John McCain is as immovable as an anchor held fast by rock,” tweeted 2012 GOP presidential nominee and current U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney. “He is a hero. He is a friend.”

In a sea of politicians blown about by polls and passions, John McCain is as immovable as an anchor held fast by rock. He is a hero. He is a friend. https://t.co/kQF4CHZDe9 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 25, 2018

In an extended Twitter statement, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas wrote McCain “was a patriot, and an extraordinary American war hero,” and that he was “larger than life.’

Senator John McCain was a patriot, and an extraordinary American war hero. Heidi and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Cindy, and to the entire McCain family, as they grieve the loss of a loving husband, father, and grandfather. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/PkOCPFVdf7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 26, 2018

“He did things his way, and conducted two campaigns for President of the United States with honor and integrity,” Cruz said. “Although he and I sometimes disagreed, I was deeply privileged to serve with him and proud to call him a friend.”

Other fellow Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah also tweeted tributes to McCain:

Kelley and I send our prayers and condolences to the family of Senator John McCain, a man of great courage and conviction. May He Rest In Peace. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 26, 2018

“Kelley and I send our prayers and condolences to the family of Senator John McCain, a man of great courage and conviction,” posted Paul. “May He Rest In Peace.”

“My heart aches for Cindy, Meghan, and the rest of the McCain family,” tweeted Lee. “With John’s passing, they’ve lost a loving husband, father, and family member, and the country has lost a true American hero. It was an honor serving with him in the US Senate, and my wife Sharon and I will continue to pray for his family as they celebrate and reflect on a life well lived.”

My statement on the passing of my colleague, @SenJohnMcCain, an American patriot pic.twitter.com/aToHJLJB5K — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) August 26, 2018

Chairmen of the Republican and Democratic National Committees also tweeted tributes.

John McCain was a true patriot who dedicated his life to serving his country. He was an advocate for American leadership in the world and a tireless champion of our nation’s troops and veterans. Our prayers are with the entire McCain family. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 26, 2018

“John McCain was a true patriot who dedicated his life to serving his country,” tweeted Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. “He was an advocate for American leadership in the world and a tireless champion of our nation’s troops and veterans. Our prayers are with the entire McCain family.”

John McCain devoted his life to serving his country. He was and always will be an American hero. Our thoughts are with his family, his colleagues, and the people of Arizona as we mourn his passing and celebrate his legacy. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) August 26, 2018

“John McCain devoted his life to serving his country,” tweeted Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee. “He was and always will be an American hero. Our thoughts are with his family, his colleagues, and the people of Arizona as we mourn his passing and celebrate his legacy.”

The Senate, the United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain. Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2018

“As you go through life, you meet few truly great people,” tweeted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller – never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare.”

“The Senate, the United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain,” wrote Schumer, adding that he will be “introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him.”

“@SenJohnMcCain was a leader & public servant of deep patriotism, outstanding bravery & undaunted spirit,” posted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. “Throughout his career, we all saw his integrity, humility, courage & grace. May it be a comfort to his family to know that so many around the world mourn with them.”