Meghan McCain released a moving tribute to her late father, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), shortly after his death on Sunday, praising him as a hero to the republic.
The office of Sen. McCain announced the longtime lawmaker passed away at 4:28 p.m. Saturdy, following a months-long battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC’s The View, mourned her late father with a moving tribute released via Twitter.
Meghan McCain wrote:
On Friday, the McCain family revealed Sen. McCain would no longer receive medical treatment for his brain tumor.
My father, United States Senator John Sidney McCain III, departed this life today.
I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning. In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live. His love and care, ever-present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman – and he showed me what it is to be a man.
All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.
My father’s passing comes with sorrow and grief for me, for my mother, for my brothers, and for my sisters. He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad – but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us.
Your prayers, for his soul and for our family, are sincerely appreciated.
My father is gone, and I miss him as only an adoring daughter can, but in this loss, and in this sorrow, I take comfort in this: John McCain, a hero of the republic and to his little girl, wakes today to something more glorious than anything on earth. Today the warrior enters his true and eternal life, greeted by those who have gone before him, rising to meet the Author of All Things:
“The dream is ended: this is the morning.”
I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018
Moments after her daughter Meghan released a tribute, Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter that while her “heart is broken,” over the death of her husband, she is fortunate to have spent 38 years with him. “My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years,” McCain tweeted. “He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.”
My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.
— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018
In a statement released Friday, the McCain family announced the Republican lawmaker would cease receiving medical treatment for glioblastoma after being diagnosed with the aggressive form of cancer in July of 2017.
“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: He had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” the announcement reads. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” the statement read. “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”
