Woman Accused of Biting Ex’s Testicles Cleared of Castration Charge

A jury found a North Carolina woman accused of chomping off her ex-boyfriend’s testicles not guilty of a malicious castration charge on Thursday.

The jury also cleared Martinne Delavega, 54, of an assault charge in Thursday’s verdict, the Associated Press reported.

The victim testified in court Tuesday that he punched her head in self-defense while she bit his chest, arms, and scrotum during a September 2015 argument. The man said his scrotum ripped apart when she bit it. The victim said he still suffers from physical and psychological problems related to the incident.

When Delavega testified in court Wednesday, she said she had acted in self-defense from his attack. She said she aimed to bite his leg while he hit, choked, and tackled her.

Delavega’s attorney, Matt Silva, said that despite the victory, the verdict would not make up for lost time because his client “endured three years of being vilified.”

Believe it or not, this is not the only incident where a man had his crown jewels bit off. In December 2017, a woman in Taiwan accidentally bit off her husband’s testicle in the middle of lovemaking.

She was not charged with a crime, but the testicle could not be re-attached due to the risk of infection.

That same month, a Scottish woman was convicted of biting off her ex-boyfriend’s testicle when he turned down her request to have a threesome.