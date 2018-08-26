A document detailing what Democrats intend to do to try to take out President Donald Trump should they take the House majority in November 2018 has emerged.

Under the headline “Scoop: Republicans secretly study their coming hell,” Axios’s Jonathan Swan on Sunday evening revealed the existence of the document that lists exactly the line of attack the Democrats plan to pursue should they win control of the House in the midterm elections. The document specifically focuses on certain investigatory pathways and lines of inquiry they have already sought.

The document, prepared by House GOP officials, walks through document and interview requests Democrats have already sent to the Trump administration, the president’s business The Trump Organization, and the president’s campaign in 2016.

“Congressional Republicans are getting ready for hell. Axios has obtained a spreadsheet that’s circulated through Republican circles on and off Capitol Hill — including at least one leadership office — that meticulously previews the investigations Democrats will likely launch if they flip the House,” Swan writes.

Swan then lists some of the more than 100 items contained in the lengthy GOP document. Here is a direct quote of the bullet point list from Swan’s piece in Axios:

President Trump’s tax returns

Trump family businesses — and whether they comply with the Constitution’s emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump Organization

Trump’s dealings with Russia, including the president’s preparation for his meeting with Vladimir Putin

The payment to Stephanie Clifford — a.k.a. Stormy Daniels

James Comey’s firing

Trump’s firing of U.S. attorneys

Trump’s proposed transgender ban for the military

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s business dealings

White House staff’s personal email use

Cabinet secretary travel, office expenses, and other misused perks

Discussion of classified information at Mar-a-Lago

Jared Kushner’s ethics law compliance

Dismissal of members of the EPA board of scientific counselors

The travel ban

Family separation policy

Hurricane response in Puerto Rico

Election security and hacking attempts

White House security clearances

“The spreadsheet — which I’m told originated in a senior House Republican office — catalogs more than 100 formal requests from House Democrats this Congress, spanning nearly every committee,” Swan wrote.

This document only begins to demonstrate exactly what the Democrats will do to Trump if they take control of the lower chamber of Congress in the midterm elections.

Another good example of what they will do happened this past week when Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted in federal court as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, and Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pled guilty to a number of charges in a related case brought by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Expect hearings where the Democrats go off the rails with accusations against the president and his supporters and administration officials, and go all in to defend people they view as critical to undermining Trump. Case in point: Look back at what happened during the congressional hearing where disgraced now former FBI agent Peter Strzok testified about his role in what has become known as “SpyGate”:

While Republicans are clearly preparing for this at this point, it is not set in stone yet that the Democrats will take the House majority in November. To get there, Democrats, though, do not need what has proverbially become known as a “blue wave.”

Typically, wave elections are swings of much more than the 23 seats Democrats need to take the House majority. The GOP currently clings to a 23-seat majority, which makes the “magic number” that the Democrats needs to take control 23.

But, if the Democrats do take control, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is slated to become Speaker assuming she can put down a brewing internal Democratic conference rebellion against her.

And Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), a leading voice for impeachment of the president, is slated to become House Financial Services Committee chairwoman, while fellow leftists Reps. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY) are slated to chair the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and Judiciary Committee, respectively. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a leftist who has spent hours upon hours on television bashing Trump, would get the gavel of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

That all would spell doom and disaster for Republicans — and particularly for President Trump.