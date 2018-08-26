WATCH — Coulter: No Surprise If Russia Meddled, ‘Pay Back’s a B*tch’

Bestselling conservative author and columnist Ann Coulter tore into the basic premise of the “Russia Thing” in her recent appearance on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

“It was only on November 8 that they suddenly decided, ‘Um, no let’s go back and look at this Russia thing.’ And now they just want to nag us to death until we all agree that Russia hacked the [Democratic National Committee] DNC,” Coulter told Marlow. “But look, there’s no evidence they did it. If they did it who cares? If they did it, they certainly didn’t do it to help Trump, I mean it’s preposterous.”

Regardless of circumstances surrounding the DNC hack, Coulter found the intense focus on “interference” in American elections misplaced. Marlow pointed to several other instances in which Russia hackers attacked conservative institutions, saying, “That’s what they do, they’re the Russians.”

“It’s like saying, ‘That’s what they do, it’s the Canadians,'” Coulter replied, pointing out that all countries influence elections and that even our allies have spy agencies.

Specifically, she pointed to rising U.S. rival China, influential ally Israel, and Mexico, whose politicians and diplomats have repeatedly called for Mexican dual citizens and American citizens of Mexican descent to oppose tough immigration policies and Republican politicians. “[The Russians] are pikers compared to China, Israel, and Mexico interfering with our elections all the time.”

“And, moreover, we do it all day long to other countries,” Coulter said of the United States. “We, I think it’s worth mentioning here, including someone we allow to live and enjoy this country’s largess, George Soros, who has specifically spent a billion dollars intervening in former Soviet satellite states.”

Specifically, Coulter pointed to the so-called Color Revolutions of the first decade of this century, where American non-profits helped overturn elections results that were favorable to Russia in the former Soviet bloc. “All those the ‘Rose Revolution,’ the ‘Orange Revolution,’ that was George Soros working hand in hand with our State Department demanding that they overturn elections or re-run them again. So, ya’know payback’s a bitch,” she said. “Now that we’re all on the same page, that it’s the act of foulest espionage to interfere with another country’s election, how about we agree that George Soros won’t interfere with anyone else’s election and Russia will stop interfering in ours?”

Ann Coulter discusses the Democratic obsession with supposed Russian “meddling” at length in her new book Resistance Is Futile!: How the Trump-Hating Left Lost its Collective Mind, in bookstores now.