Document: Nancy Pelosi Will Destroy Trump Presidency with over 100 Investigations If Dems Win House

A spreadsheet reportedly circulating among House Republicans details over 100 potential investigations into President Donald Trump that Democrats will launch if they win the November elections. They intend to impeach him — or, at best, cripple his presidency.

The document, reported by Axios on Sunday and hinted at by HuffPost on Friday (which put the number at a mere 52 investigations), is said to have Republicans “getting ready for hell,” as Democrats will use oversight to create gridlock, or worse.

Axios reports that some of the investigations, based on requests for inquiries made by Democrats while in the minority, include:

President Trump’s tax returns

Trump family businesses — and whether they comply with the Constitution’s emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump Organization

Trump’s dealings with Russia, including the president’s preparation for his meeting with Vladimir Putin

The payment to Stephanie Clifford — a.k.a. Stormy Daniels

James Comey’s firing

HuffPost composed a similar list, based on subpoena requests by Democrats that Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives had ignored thus far. They cited a statement by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee:

If Democrats win the majority in November, we would finally do what Republicans have refused to do, and that is conduct independent, fact-based, and credible investigations of the Trump Administration to address issues like the security clearance process, conflicts of interest, the numerous attempts by Republicans to strip away healthcare from millions of Americans, postal service reforms, prescription drug pricing, and voting rights.

Before 2016, Democrats notably attempted to stifle Republican investigations into the Obama administration, most notably the IRS scandal and the Benghazi terror attack.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who would likely become Speaker if Democrats were to win a majority in the House, led Democrats to midterm victory in 2006 on similar promises of oversight and rooting out corruption.

