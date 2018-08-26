LISTEN: Gunfire Erupts at Video Game Tournament, Multiple Injuries, Fatalities

Multiple people were shot, some fatally, when gunfire erupted at a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday.

News4Jax reports that three were shot “inside Chicago Pizzera.” In total they report at least 11 shot, four killed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted:

Minutes later they tweeted again:

CNN reports that the Madden Tournament was being held at the GLHF Game Bar.

Audio of the attack can be heard in video tweeted by Daily Beast’s Timothy Burke:

