LISTEN: Gunfire Erupts at Video Game Tournament, Multiple Injuries, Fatalities

Multiple people were shot, some fatally, when gunfire erupted at a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday.

News4Jax reports that three were shot “inside Chicago Pizzera.” In total they report at least 11 shot, four killed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted:

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Minutes later they tweeted again:

We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

CNN reports that the Madden Tournament was being held at the GLHF Game Bar.

Audio of the attack can be heard in video tweeted by Daily Beast’s Timothy Burke:

Twitch livestream of Madden NFL tournament qualifier in Jacksonville broadcasts mass shooting, horrific aftermath https://t.co/kKcpNuGFRi pic.twitter.com/98FwkWMfOp — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 26, 2018