Mall Where Jacksonville Shooting Occurred is Gun-Free Zone

The horrible shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, occurred at Jacksonville Landing, a gun-free mall.

Breitbart News reported that gunfire erupted at a Madden Tournament in Jacksonville, leaving multiple wounded, multiple dead. Fox News reports that the tournament was being held at the Good Luck and Have Fun bar in Jacksonville Landing, “a shopping center and event space.”

Jacksonville Landing’s “Rules of Conduct” clearly prohibit the possession of firearms, including firearms by those who have gone through the legal process to obtain a concealed carry permit in order to carry a firearm for self-defense.

The rules say, “Possession of a weapon, even if legally carried (except by law enforcement officers) is absolutely prohibited on Landing property.”

Constitutional attorney Mark W. Smith, author of #Duped: How the Anti-gun Lobby Exploits the Parkland Shooting, and How Gun Owners Can Fight Back, observed, “‎I am sure the anti-gunners will yet again Blame the Gun, and then claim all law-abiding gun owners are to blame. Isn’t that interesting. When an Islamic Terrorist blows up something, we are told that not all Muslims are terrorists. When an illegal immigrant kills a young American student, we are told not all illegal immigrants from Mexico are killers. Yet when a crazy violent psycho shoots someone with a gun, then all gun owners and the NRA (and it’s members) are to blame and should be punished. It is a clear double standard.”

