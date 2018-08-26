Shannon Watts Pushes Gun Control Before Details of Jacksonville Attack Known

Shannon Watts used the Jacksonville shooting as a springboard for a new gun control push and she did so before the details of the Jacksonville shooting had been released.

Watts is the founder of Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action.

Earlier Sunday Breitbart News reported on a shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

At approximately 3 pm ET Watts tweeted:

Gun violence is political because lobbyists pay our politicians for their inaction. Gun violence is a uniquely American crisis for that reason. Don't bother tweeting me "It's too soon to talk about our nation's lax gun laws." For the Jacksonville victims, it's too late. https://t.co/sH2FJ2MdCb — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2018

Her tweet came minutes after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a suspect in the shooting was dead, but before they had confirmed whether that suspect acted alone or how many injuries and fatalities there were.

In fact, Watts tweet was sent while SWAT Teams were still sweeping the area around where the shooting occurred to be sure everything was clear:

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

