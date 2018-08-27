At Least 28 Shot, Two Fatally, over Weekend in Rahm Emanuel’s Chicago

At least 28 people were shot, two of whom were killed, over the weekend in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the most violent time was a seven-hour period Friday night in which the two fatalities occurred and “eight others were wounded.”

Breitbart News reported that a total of 14 people were shot between Friday morning and Saturday morning, and those 14 included the two fatalities. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the chest in broad daylight while walking “in the 3100 block of West Madison Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood” Friday afternoon.

Another woman was shot and killed “in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.”

Illinois State Police reported a shooting Monday morning at 1 am. They indicated that “a white SUV was traveling in the outbound lanes of the expressway near Garfield Boulevard when a black car pulled up and multiple people inside opened fire.” The white SUV veered off the road and it a concrete barrier as the black car sped off. Two individuals were seriously wounded in the shooting.

More than 50 were shot in Emanuel’s Chicago over the weekend of August 18-21 and six people were killed. The shooting tally includes the three who were shot during a “peace picnic” Saturday night, August 19.

Breitbart News reported that at least 33 people were shot in Chicago during the weekend of August 10 through the morning of August 13. Over 70 were shot August 3 through the morning of August 6, and 11 of them fatally.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.