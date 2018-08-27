Candace Owens: Trump Is ‘Killing Political Correctness’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens announced Sunday that President Trump has “killed political correctness” since he took office.

.@RealCandaceO on @realDonaldTrump: "I think that what he did in this country was the most necessary thing by killing political correctness…He stood up on a platform and he started telling the truth." pic.twitter.com/eJwHHqJmjR — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2018

Owens, who serves as a spokeswoman for the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, said political correctness had been taking hold of the U.S. until Trump dared to say the truth.

“I think that what he did in this country was the most necessary thing by killing political correctness. … He stood up on a platform and he started telling the truth,” Owens told Fox News’ Mark Levin on Life, Liberty, and Levin on Sunday.

Owens praised Trump’s tough policies on immigration and his support for the black community and said America would suffer if it were not for Trump.

“His courage and his strength [are] what I admire, and the results that he’s already brought to this country in the 18 months that he’s been in office,” Owens said, adding that Trump is “producing results” as president despite the media’s efforts to label him as a racist.

The strong economy has produced results under the Trump administration, especially in the black community. Recent statistics from the Department of Labor show that the black unemployment rate in the U.S. hit a record-low 5.9 percent in May.

The conservative commentator has fiercely supported Trump and has gone on the warpath against Democrats and the media.

Owens said this month that she credited the “leftist media” for inciting “violence and hate” against her and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.