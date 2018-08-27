Democrat School Board Chair Resigns over Vote to Recite Pledge of Allegiance

The chairman of a Connecticut school board submitted his resignation after the board voted in favor of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of each meeting.

Josh Adams, a Democrat who served as the chairman of New Hartford’s Board of Education, resigned as a board member Wednesday after he opposed a vote from eight other board members requiring each board meeting to begin with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Adams told the board members at a meeting that he would not endorse the policy and that it is up to him to set the agenda of board meetings before the eight other board members overruled him.

The Republican-American reported that the measure had been introduced to have board members “on the same page” for at least one point during school board meetings.

Adams said he did not initially plan to resign but felt he did the right thing by stepping aside.

Another local Connecticut official drew the ire of her fellow town council members for refusing to acknowledge the Pledge of Allegiance at a board meeting.

Haddam selectwoman Melissa Schlag, a Democrat, knelt during the Pledge of Allegiance at a July council meeting to protest President Trump, drawing outrage from her colleagues and members of the community.