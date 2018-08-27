Donald Trump Angers Washington, After Flag No Longer at Half Staff for John McCain

The White House flag is no longer at half-staff to honor the death of Sen. John McCain, driving President Donald Trump’s critics crazy.

The flag was lowered to half-staff on the day of McCain’s death and the following day as established by the federal code.

Flags are still lowered in McCain's honor at the U.S. Capitol and on the National Mall this morning. U.S. Code says: "The flag shall be flown at half-staff … on the day of death and the following day for a member of Congress." pic.twitter.com/tIJkB8txpP — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 27, 2018

Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell urged the Pentagon to lower their flags until McCain is buried, according to a Schumer spokesman.

Senators Schumer & McConnell have requested that the @DeptofDefense provide necessary support so that U.S. flags on all government buildings remain at half mast through sunset on the day of Senator McCain's internment. — Matt House (@mattwhouse) August 27, 2018

McCain’s burial is scheduled for Sunday at the Naval academy.

Traditionally, presidents issue a proclamation to extend the period of time where the flags are flown at half-staff after the death of a member of Congress.

Former President Barack Obama ordered the flags to be lowered for an extended period of time to honor the death of Sen. Ted Kennedy and Sen. Robert Byrd.

Frequent Trump critics used the occasion to signal their disgust with the president.

The minute TV covered it being at half staff — prob news to Trump that it had been lowered — I knew it wouldn’t last. Not in this sick WH. Yet nobody ever resigns… https://t.co/o3lv3aCfJW — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) August 27, 2018

Trump is no stranger to flag lowering controversies.

In 2015, Trump ordered flags lowered at his properties after President Obama failed to do so in respect of five service members killed at a shooting in Tennessee.

Days later, Obama also ordered the White House flags lowered.