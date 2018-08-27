Donald Trump Angers Washington, After Flag No Longer at Half Staff for John McCain

The American flag at the White House flies at full staff August 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), a decorated American war hero and U.S. senator, died August 25, 2018. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
McNamee/Getty

The White House flag is no longer at half-staff to honor the death of Sen. John McCain, driving President Donald Trump’s critics crazy.

The flag was lowered to half-staff on the day of McCain’s death and the following day as established by the federal code.

Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell urged the Pentagon to lower their flags until McCain is buried, according to a Schumer spokesman.

McCain’s burial is scheduled for Sunday at the Naval academy.

Traditionally, presidents issue a proclamation to extend the period of time where the flags are flown at half-staff after the death of a member of Congress.

Former President Barack Obama ordered the flags to be lowered for an extended period of time to honor the death of Sen. Ted Kennedy and Sen. Robert Byrd.

Frequent Trump critics used the occasion to signal their disgust with the president.

Trump is no stranger to flag lowering controversies.

In 2015, Trump ordered flags lowered at his properties after President Obama failed to do so in respect of five service members killed at a shooting in Tennessee.

Days later, Obama also ordered the White House flags lowered.

.