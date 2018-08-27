Donald Trump Hosting Evangelical Leaders at the White House

President Donald Trump is hosting a group of evangelical leaders at the White House for dinner on Monday.

The dinner is closed to the press, but nearly a hundred evangelical leaders are expected to attend, according to sources familiar with the event.

David Brody of Christian Broadcasting News revealed that Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Ralph Reed and Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas church, are among the expected attendees:

JUST IN: @robertjeffress statement to @TheBrodyFile on @WhiteHouse evangelical dinner Monday night. “Looking forward to celebrating with President Trump and the First Lady his unprecedented accomplishments in less than two years…(1) @POTUS @realDonaldTrump — David Brody (@TheBrodyFile) August 27, 2018

(2) More from @robertjeffress : “President Trump is the most pro-life, pro-religious liberty, and pro-conservative judiciary president in history which is why evangelicals continue to support him enthusiastically.” @CBNNews @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @WhiteHouse — David Brody (@TheBrodyFile) August 27, 2018

President Trump continues to get wide support from the evangelical community.

In April, a PRRI poll showed that 75 percent of white evangelicals had a favorable view of the president.

Trump is eager to motivate his evangelical supporters for the midterm elections.

“The evangelicals have been so amazing to us,” Trump said at a rally in Tampa, Florida, on Monday. “They came out and they voted 84 percent and doubled and tripled the numbers that ever voted in an election before. We love the evangelical Christians.”