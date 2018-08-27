Donald Trump Praises Tiger Woods for Dodging Fake News

President Donald Trump praised legendary golfer Tiger Woods for dismissing a leading question from a New York Times reporter about the president and race relations.

“The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say,” Trump wrote. “Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again!”

A New York Times reporter told Woods during a press conference that under Trump, “colored immigrants are threatened by him and his policy” and asked him to respond to people “who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship” with Trump.

“Well, he’s the President of the United States,” Woods replied. “You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018