Left Mauls Ivanka Trump for Expressing Heartache over Jacksonville Shooting

Ivanka Trump expressed heartache over the shooting in Jacksonville on Sunday and the left responded by mauling her on social media.

Trump made clear that all the details on the shooting were not in yet, but she wanted to go ahead and let people know she and her family were watching and hurting for the victims:

As we await further details, our hearts are with Jacksonville and all those affected by today’s tragic mass shooting. ♥️ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 26, 2018

The left pounced.

Pastor Pavlovitz tweeted: “Your father is in bed with NRA, he has removed barriers to mentally ill people getting weapons, and unless the perpetrator is a person of color, he will not give a damn. We have all the details we need.”

Pavlovitz tweet is inaccurate. What President Trump did was remove an Obama-era gun control that denied Second Amendment rights to Social Security recipients who required a third party to help manage finances, due to a mental health issue. The end of the Social Security gun ban had nothing to do with people other Social Security beneficiaries.

Another Twitter user replied to Ivanka Trump’s tweet:

After #Parkland you & your father had an opportunity to affect real change in gun reform. Instead you chose the NRA. Your time in the White House is coming to an end. You’ll leave knowing when you had a chance to save children’s lives, you took the easy way out & stayed silent. — KCazares 🏝☮️🌋✊ (@cazarespr) August 27, 2018

After Parkland, the state of Florida adopted waiting periods for long gun purchases, raised the minimum age for long gun purchases to 21, and empowered police to seize firearms via gun confiscation orders. These gun controls all came at the behest of gun controllers and not one of them prevented the attack in Jacksonville.

CBS News reports that Ivanka Trump received roughly 3,500 negative reactions to her expression of heartache over the shooting.

