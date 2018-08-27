Man Disguised as Woman Caught Filming Victim in Gas Station Bathroom

Police arrested a man wearing a dress and wig after a woman accused him of filming her in the women’s bathroom of a Greenville, South Carolina, gas station.

Shawn Thomas Hallett, 38, was arrested and charged with voyeurism after authorities received a call from the QuikTrip (QT) gas station on Academy Street near downtown Greenville, Fox Carolina reported.

The victim said she was startled when she heard a male voice coming from a stall in which she could only see a pair of women’s shoes. Instead of leaving the bathroom, the victim used a different stall. But the woman said the situation escalated when she saw a hand holding a cell phone appear under the stall wall.

She then ran out and alerted the gas station attendant and called the police.

Police took testimony from several witnesses who said they saw a man dressed as a woman leaving the bathroom.

Greenville police found the accused near the gas station, still wearing the wig and women’s clothing. Police also said they found a video of the victim on Hallett’s cell phone.

Hallett is reportedly from Levelland, Texas.

