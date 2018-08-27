NBC Poll Finds Trump Support at Near Record-High After Cohen, Manafort News

The latest Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll shows President Trump’s job approval rating at a near record high and unaffected by the news about Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.

A poll taken by WSJ/NBC before the news broke about the conviction of Trump’s one time campaign chair Paul Manafort and the guilty plea from Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, had the president sitting with 46 percent approval and 51 percent disapproval.

These same pollsters went back to the well in the days immediately following the Manafort/Cohen news, those days where the media screamed “impeachment” hundreds of time, and found only statistical noise; no real shift against Trump: 44 percent approve/52 percent disapprove.

That is only a total move of three points, which is well within the poll’s margin of error.

In fact, that 46 percent approval number is a record high for Trump in this particular poll, which means that despite a media jihad that began last month with the fabricated controversy over separating illegal alien adults and children (something practiced by the Obama administration), the president is in superb shape.

The WSJ/NBC poll is also not an outlier. According to the Real Clear Politics poll of polls, Trump enjoys a fairly healthy job approval rating of 44 percent — which is more than two points higher than it was in early June.

Rasmussen, one of the most accurate pollsters in the country, also has Trump at 46 percent approval, which is exactly where President Obama was at this point in his own presidency.

On the 2020 front, participants in an online betting site are shrugging off the media attacks and favor Trump to win a second term more than all of his potential challengers combined.

Judging by the steadiness of his poll numbers and the fact that more people in the real world are placing bets on Trump to win in 2020 than on all of his rivals combined, it would appear as though the public is simply not listening to or moved by the establishment media’s latest pronouncement that this time they really got Trump.

