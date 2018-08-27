Pennsylvania Altar Boy Stole Thousands from Church in Response to Abuse

After suffering abuse from the age of ten, Mike McDonnell says that he stole more than $100,000 dollars as recompense.

At ten, McDonnell “wasn’t sure [of] the things that were going on,” but by the time he was 12 years old, it was all too clear. McDonnell told Reuters that he woke to being molested by a priest in the bed he was forced to share with him. “From that day forth, I would never be that same child,” he said. “I went into shock mode and shut down. I would hold onto those secrets for 20-plus years.”

And while the Archdiocese of Philadelphia paid for counseling, it did not prevent him from struggling through years of broken marriages and alcoholism. Yet McDonnell had his quiet revenge, to the tune of $100,000. “I sought retribution in the form of submitting false invoices for a number of years,” he said.

McDonnell is only one of about 1,000 children abused by their priests in the 1940s, in the latest massive Catholic sexual abuse scandal centered on the Pennsylvania archdiocese. His prescription for the church is simple: