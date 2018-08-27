Report: Dairy Farm Housed Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Mollie Tibbetts

The Iowa dairy farm that employed an illegal alien who has been charged with murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts also gave him a home, new reports reveal.
Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera — a 24-year-old from Mexico who has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death — lived in a trailer on property owned by Dane Lang, who partly owns and operates Yarrabee Farms, where the illegal alien worked under a false name.
Ben Ashford for the Daily Mail visited the property and describes it as a “secluded Iowa farm” that is “strewn with beer cans and garbage:”
The remote plot less than four miles from where 20-year-old Mollie was abducted in Brooklyn, Iowa, accommodates a dilapidated two-story home and a 30ft trailer.
Her alleged killer, who authorities say is a 24-year-old illegal immigrant named Cristhian Bahena Rivera, is believed to have lived there with a group of migrants working for a dairy farm.
Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the region. The farm owner, Dane Lang, originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening.
Later, as Breitbart News reported, Lang admitted that his farm did not use E-Verify to check the legal status of Bahena-Rivera, noting that the illegal alien used a fake or stolen photo ID and provided a fraudulent Social Security card.
Police: Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Mollie Tibbetts Used Stolen ID to Work in U.S.https://t.co/UUxM0G4NvX
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) August 22, 2018
Local Iowa media, in 2012, gave the public a look inside Yarrabee Farms, depicting a dairy farm much like other farms and meatpacking plants across the country where foreign nationals are hired at vast rates to take the blue-collar jobs.
(Screenshot of footage from inside Yarabee Farms)
The illegal alien, charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ killing, has been living in the U.S. for four to seven years.
Police say Bahena-Rivera left Tibbetts’ body in a cornfield, placing corn stalks over her to hide her death. As Breitbart News reported, the illegal alien had scared away another Iowa gril before Tibbetts went missing on July 18. According to reports, Bahena-Rivera harassed a 17-year-old girl similarly to how investigators say he harassed Tibbetts before killing her.
Foreign nationals, specifically illegal aliens, are often incentivized by employers to migrate to the Midwest to take low-wage farming and meatpacking jobs.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
