Report: Dairy Farm Housed Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Mollie Tibbetts

The Iowa dairy farm that employed an illegal alien who has been charged with murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts also gave him a home, new reports reveal.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera — a 24-year-old from Mexico who has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death — lived in a trailer on property owned by Dane Lang, who partly owns and operates Yarrabee Farms, where the illegal alien worked under a false name.

Ben Ashford for the Daily Mail visited the property and describes it as a “secluded Iowa farm” that is “strewn with beer cans and garbage:”

The remote plot less than four miles from where 20-year-old Mollie was abducted in Brooklyn, Iowa, accommodates a dilapidated two-story home and a 30ft trailer. Her alleged killer, who authorities say is a 24-year-old illegal immigrant named Cristhian Bahena Rivera, is believed to have lived there with a group of migrants working for a dairy farm.

Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the region. The farm owner, Dane Lang, originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening.

Later, as Breitbart News reported, Lang admitted that his farm did not use E-Verify to check the legal status of Bahena-Rivera, noting that the illegal alien used a fake or stolen photo ID and provided a fraudulent Social Security card.

