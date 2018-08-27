The illegal alien accused of murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts allegedly crossed illegally into the United States through the southern border as a child, an acquaintance of the accused killer says.
In an exclusive report by Ben Ashford for the Daily Mail, an acquaintance of illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera — a 24-year-old from Mexico who has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death — reveals the story she was told by the illegal alien of how he arrived in the U.S.
Christina Evans, who cleaned the property where Bahena-Rivera lived, told the Daily Mail:
She says the Mexican workers laboring on the farm shared their stories of hardship with her.
‘Hearing the stories of what happened in Mexico, I have no doubt these guys had it hard,’ she said.
‘Cristhian told me that he came over with a couple of cousins when they were young. Their uncle helped them cross. [Emphasis added]
Investigators and federal immigration officials have yet been able to nail down exactly when Bahena-Rivera entered the U.S. illegally. Officials have continued to say that the illegal alien has been in the country for about four to seven years.
Bahena-Rivera has demanded that the government and media stop referring to him as an “illegal alien,” though federal immigration officials confirmed to Breitbart News that the suspect is in fact illegally in the country despite his claims otherwise.
Accused Mollie Tibbetts Killer Demands He Not Be Called ‘Illegal Alien’https://t.co/4ssHlLa2NG
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) August 23, 2018
In his first day in court last week, Bahena-Rivera’s defense attorney claimed the illegal alien was an “all-American boy” who worked hard on Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the area of Brooklyn, Iowa. As Breitbart News noted, the illegal alien used a stolen ID and fake Social Security number to appear as though he was working legally in the U.S.
The state medical examiner, Breitbart News reported, said last week that Tibbetts died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” but did not explain exactly what was allegedly used by the illegal alien to murder the young woman.
Before July 1 of this year, Iowa was home to nearly 15 sanctuary cities, the counties and cities that refuse to hand over criminal illegal aliens to ICE to be detained and deported from the U.S. Instead, these illegal aliens are released back into American communities. The state has since banned sanctuary cities.
While Poweshiek County — where Bahena-Rivera had been living — is not a sanctuary city, the region was surrounded by sanctuary cities like Johnson County, Marion County, Jefferson County, and closest to the area, Benton County.
Due to the state’s rich farm and meatpacking industry, illegal aliens are often enticed to move to Iowa to take those blue-collar industry jobs,and employers readily hire them despite knowing they are not in the country legally.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
