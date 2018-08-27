Trump Making Oval Office Announcement at 11 as NAFTA Deal Looms

President Donald Trump will make an announcement from the Oval Office at 11 a.m. on the heels of news that the U.S. and Mexico have reached a preliminary bilateral deal on NAFTA.

Trump touted Monday morning, “A big deal looking good with Mexico!”

A big deal looking good with Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

The White House informed reporters the president will make remarks from the Oval Office at 11 a.m. where a small group of reporters will document the event. The White House specified the remarks will be on trade.

The Trump administration has alluded in recent weeks to the possibility that the U.S. was close to a deal on making changes to NAFTA on a bilateral basis with Mexico.

On Saturday the president said, “Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together….A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!”

Negotiators for the two countries have been working together on this for weeks without the involvement of fellow NATFA country Canada involved. One of the details being worked out is the volume of autos to be produced in North America for duty-free qualification. Full details will be presented to Canada before public release.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook