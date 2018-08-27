Watch: Gunman David Katz’s Final Interview Before Jacksonville Shooting

Jacksonville gunman David Katz did an interview with EA Sports prior to opening fire on video tournament attendees.

In the interview Katz, who was seeded No. 7 in the tournament, answers questions about defeating the No. 2 seed.

The interviewer looked at Katz and said, “You came into today, you traveled up from Maryland, and now you get a chance to go into the semi-finals. You have to feel pretty good about it. You came in as a seven seed and you just knocked off the two seed, and you did [it] pretty convincingly.”

Katz responded, “I don’t think of myself as a seventh seed. I think, personally, I’m one of the better players. And I like to let my game prove that.”

On Sunday Breitbart News reported that Jacksonville Sheriff Michael Williams identified Katz as the Jacksonville gunman. Williams said police were called to the scene of the shooting at 1:34 pm and arrived by 1:36 pm. Upon arriving they found two innocents whom Katz had shot and killed and they also found Katz, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

