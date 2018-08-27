White House Re-Lowers Flag to Half Staff After McCain Passing

The White House lowered the flag that sits atop its roof Monday as media outlets and pundits decried the re-raising of the flag that had been lowered after Sen. John McCain’s death on Monday.

Reporters ran out to take a look late Monday afternoon as whispers began alerting to the White House flag being returned to half-staff.

The White House issued a statement on re-lowering of the flag and some details of how the Trump administration will pay tribute to Sen. McCain:

Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment. I have asked Vice President Mike Pence to offer an address at the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the United States Capitol this Friday. At the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain’s remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy. Finally, I have asked General John Kelly, Secretary James Mattis, and Ambassador John Bolton to represent my Administration at his services.

President Trump also issued the following proclamation on the death of Sen. McCain and lowering of the flag:

As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of Senator John Sidney McCain III, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half‑staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

The Huffington Post ran the headline “White House lowers flag to half staff as nation honors John McCain” on Monday morning. USA Today declared, “White House flag flies high as Donald Trump disses John McCain.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Communications Director Matt House tweeted that Sens. Schumer & Mitch McConnell called on the Department of Defense to force all flags on government buildings to be kept “at half mast through sunset on the day of Senator McCain’s internment.”

Assistant to the President Dan Scavino Jr. posted video Saturday evening of the White House flag being lowered after word of McCain’s death. “This evening, the @WhiteHouse flag has been lowered to half-staff in honor of Senator John McCain…” wrote Scavino.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” Trump wrote after McCain’s passing.

After the flag returned to full staff, CNN ran the headline, “White House flag at full-staff after short McCain tribute.”

