YouTube Celebrity Kills Mother and Daughter in Fatal Crash

Trevor “McSkillet” Heitmann drove his car down a San Diego highway in the wrong direction on Thursday afternoon, killing himself and two others.

Police say that Heitmann could have reached a speed of more than 100 miles per hour before the impact that “disintegrated” his vehicle on August 23. The popular YouTuber was driving a 2015 McLaren 650S, purchased with the monetization of his gaming videos and canny trading of in-game skins in the popular Counter Strike: Global Offensive online multiplayer game.

While the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Heitmann’s death, they did not release the identities of the mother and daughter who were slain. But 22-year-old Dominic Pizarro has confirmed them as his mother Aileen, and his sister Aryana.

Pizarro described his mother as a counselor who helped children survive abusive homes. She “loved to work with them and tell them they were worth something,” he said. “She went out of her way to bring light to them in hopeless situations.” Of his sister, Pizarro remembers “she was a girly-girl, but she was also tough,” saying “she was alive with energy.”

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover funeral expenses. As of the time of this writing, it has surpassed $54,000 of its $5,000 goal.