Aluminum Mill to Bring 550 Jobs Back to Kentucky Town Crippled by Free Trade

The people of Ashland, Kentucky will see 550 high-paying jobs come back to their small community thanks to a new aluminum mill that is set to open in 2020.

Braidy Industries is opening a new aluminum mill in the northeast Kentucky region after President Trump implemented a ten percent tariff on imported aluminum to protect American industry and jobs.

The aluminum mill, known as Braidy Atlas, will employ about 550 workers and is set for its first production in a just a couple years, where it will be the world’s lowest cost aluminum plant, according to Kentucky Today. Already, Braidy Atlas executives say their first seven years of aluminum production are sold out.

Likewise, the Ashland aluminum mill will be the world’s most technologically advanced plant in the world and will have a production line that stretches 104 inches long. This will make it the widest aluminum mill in all of North America.

The new aluminum mill is a fresh start and much needed for the small community of Ashland. In 2016, during President Obama’s administration, AK Steel laid off 633 American steelworkers who were forced to claim unemployment.

Since free trade deals like NAFTA were implemented and China entered the World Trade Organization (WTO), more than 44,000 U.S. jobs have been eliminated or outsourced in the state of Kentucky. More than 65,000 jobs in Kentucky have been certified by the federal government as being lost from outsourcing or from foreign imports due to free trade.

Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, as well as other foreign-made products, have delivered more than 11,000 U.S. jobs in six months, as Breitbart News reported. There are 20 times as many American jobs that have been created in the last six months thanks to the tariffs on imported foreign goods than jobs that have been lost.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.