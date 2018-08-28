Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) told Breitbart News exclusively on Tuesday that President Donald Trump clearly stated he will never sign a “last-minute, massive omnibus spending bill again” and charged that the U.S. needs to build his proposed border wall.

Sen. Perdue led the charge known as “Make Congress Work Again” to encourage Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to confirm Trump’s remaining executive and judicial nominee and pass government’s September spending bill.

Now, in a comment to Breitbart News, the Georgia Republican contended that the president was clear that he will never sign another “massive” $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, which does not fund the southern border wall.

“When it comes to fully funding the federal government, the goal is to get the entire job done. President Trump was clear when he said he will never sign another last-minute, massive omnibus spending bill again,” Perdue told Breitbart News. “We pushed the U.S. Senate to work through August to avoid another spending battle, and while we’re making progress, there’s a lot more to do.”

“We need to enforce our laws. We need to stop sanctuary cities. We need to build the wall,” Perdue tweeted last week:

We need to enforce our laws.

We need to stop sanctuary cities.

We need to build the wall. RT if you agree. — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) August 20, 2018

President Trump has threatened to shut down the government before or after the 2018 midterm elections. However, he has stated he would “personally prefer” to have the shutdown fight before the elections.

Vulnerable red-state Senate Democrats face increasing pressure to support partially funding President Trump’s proposed border wall in the September spending bill.

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) revealed in August he would support funding up to $5 billion for Trump’s border wall. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told Breitbart News in August he would support funding Trump’s wall in the September spending bill. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) told Breitbart News she would remain open to increased border security and wall funding in the September spending bill.

Now, other Senate Democrats facing difficult re-election races continue to face increasing pressure to back Trump’s partial wall funding next month. Montana state auditor Matt Rosendale now leads against Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) in a poll released on Monday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott now beats Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) in a recent poll, and multiple polls have Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley beating Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO).

Politico noted that while the political brinksmanship behind an election-eve shutdown fight may hurt Republicans’ chances of keeping their House majority, “it also would not help endangered Senate Democrats like Donnelly, who are running as pragmatists who can make government work for their constituents.”

Trump said at an August rally in Pennsylvania that he wants border wall funding or he will shut down the government.

“Whether it’s before or after, we’re either getting it, or we’re closing down the government,” Trump charged. “We need border security.”