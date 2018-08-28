Donald Trump: Free Trade Partner Countries ‘Tariff Us to Death’

President Donald Trump reacted to senators championing free trade on Tuesday in response to his efforts to renegotiate trade deals for the United States.

“I smile at Senators and others talking about how good free trade is for the U.S.,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “What they don’t say is that we lose Jobs and over 800 Billion Dollars a year on really dumb Trade Deals….and these same countries Tariff us to death. These lawmakers are just fine with this!”

Trump has repeatedly cited Canada’s enormously high tariffs on dairy products as well as the tariffs on cars levied by the European Union and China as evidence of unfair trade policies.

The president announced Monday that he had reached a free trade deal with Mexico.

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska expressed skepticism of the deal, warning that there was “reason to worry” that Trump’s new deal with Mexico “might be a step backward from NAFTA.”