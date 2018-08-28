Duncan Hunter Indictment Bumps Midterm Map: 63 Must-Win Seats for GOP

The indictment of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA-50) by the Department of Justice on charges of campaign finance law violations last week has increased the number of GOP-held seats Republicans must win to maintain their majority in the House of Representatives by one.

Republicans must now win 63 seats they currently hold and flip three currently held by Democrats to maintain a one seat majority in the House of Representatives when the 116th Congress convenes in Washington, D.C. in January 2019.

One month ago, the number of must win GOP-held seats was 61, and two weeks ago, in the immediate aftermath of the indictment of Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY-27), the number increased to 62.

The Cook Political Report has moved the Hunter race from Safe Republican to “Lean Republican,” and Sabato Crystal Ball has moved it Safe Republican to “Leans Republican.”

A poll released on Monday by Survey USA shows that Hunter holds an 8 point rival over his Democrat opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, “the grandson of Muhammed Yusuf al-Najjar, the head of the intelligence wing of the Palestinian political party Fatah, whose members planned the murder of Israeli Olympians in 1972,” as the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“69% of conservatives say charges that Hunter and his wife Margaret mis-appropriated $250,000 in campaign funds and then filed false finance records with the government are politically motivated,” the poll found.

The weaknesses of his opponent, the perceived political motivations behind the charges in the indictment against Hunter, and the district’s strong Republican voting history all combine to make Hunter’s race now “Competitive” in the Breitbart House race ratings, but keeps it in the “Looking Good” category for Republicans.

“Tuesday’s episode of real-life Law and Order involving two figures close to the president, Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort, may not directly hurt the GOP in the midterm. But given their current position, the Republicans need a little help, and Tuesday didn’t provide it,” Kyle Kondike, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, wrote on Thursday.

“We are making 12 ratings changes; 10 in favor of Democrats, two in favor of Republicans,” Kondike noted.

These movements were largely in response to the conviction of one time Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on charges unrelated to the Trump campaign, and the guilty plea of Michael Cohen, again unrelated to the Trump campaign, particularly by the mainstream media.

Among Trump supporters, however, both the Manafort conviction and the Cohen plea have not lessened support of the president by Trump supporters, as a recent Rasmussen Reports poll showed.

As for reliability of electoral predictions, Sabato’s recent track record on the most important political prediction, the 2016 Presidential campaign, was way off the mark.

On election eve Sabato predicted on Fox News that Hillary Clinton would win the Presidency with 322 electoral college votes, to 216 for Donald Trump.

Less than 24 hours later, however, voters delivered an entirely different electoral outcome than the one Sabato predicted. Donald Trump won the Presidency with 306 electoral college votes, to Hillary Clinton’s 232.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats in the House to win a one vote 218 to 217 majority over Republicans in January.

Breitbart News currently lists 94 competitive House races in the 2018 midterm elections, which are rated as follows:

The 66 House seats Republicans must win to maintain a one vote majority in the House of Representatives are:

27 MUST WIN GOP-held seats are “Looking Good”

36 MUST WIN GOP-held seats are “Hanging in the Balance”

1 MUST FLIP Democrat-held seat is “Looking Good”

2 MUST FLIP Democrat-held seats are “Hanging in the Balance”

The 28 House seats Republicans could win and increase their majority in the House of Representatives if they run the table:

24 COULD WIN GOP-held seats are “Needing a Big Push”

4 COULD FLIP Democrat-held seats are “Needing a Big Push”

Here is the district-by-district breakdown of these 94 Competitive Races:

MUST WIN GOP-held seats rated “Looking Good” (27)

AZ-06 Schweikert

CA-04 McClintock

CA-21 Valadao

CA-50 Hunter

CO-03 Tipton

FL-06 Open

FL-25 Diaz-Balart

GA-07 Woodall

IN-02 Walorski

MI-01 Bergman

MI-06 Upton

MI-07 Walberg

MO-02 Wagner

NC-02 Holding

NC-08 Hudson

NY-01 Zeldin

NY-11 Donovan

NY-24 Katko

NY-27 Chris Collins/Open

OH-10 Turner

OH-14 Joyce

PA-10 Perry

SC-01 Open

TX-02 Open

TX-21 Open

TX-31 Carter

WI-06 Grothman

MUST WIN GOP-held seats rated “Hanging in the Balance” (36)

AR-02 Hill

CA-45 Walters

CA-48 Rohrbacher

CO-06 Coffman

FL-15 Open

FL-16 Buchanan

FL-18 Mast

FL-26 Curbelo

GA-06 Handel

IL-13 Davis

IL-14 Hultgren

MI-08 Bishop

MT-00 Gianforte

MN-02 Lewis

MN-03 Paulsen

NC-09 Open

NC-13 Budd

NE-02 Bacon

NJ-03 MacArthur

NM-02 Open

NY-22 Tenney

OH-01 Chabot

OH-12 Balderson

PA-01 Fitzpatrick

PA-16 Kelly

TX-07 Culberson

TX-23 Hurd

TX-32 Sessions

UT-04 Love

VA-02 Taylor

VA-05 Open

VA-07 Brat

WA-03 Herrera Beutler

WA-05 McMorris Rodgers

WI-01 Open

WV-03 Open

MUST FLIP Democrat-held seats rated “Looking Good” (1)

PA-14 Open

MUST FLIP Democrat-held seats rated “Hanging in the Balance” (2)

MN-1 Open

MN-8 Open

COULD WIN Republican-held seats rated “Needing a Big Push” (24)

AZ-02 Open

CA-10 Denham

CA-25 Knight

CA-39 Open

CA-49 Open

FL-27 Open

IA-01 Blum

IA-03 Young

IL-06 Roskam

IL-12 Bost

KS-02 Open

KS-03 Yoder

KY-06 Barr

ME-02 Poliquin

MI-11 Open

NJ-02 Open

NJ-07 Lance

NJ-11 Open

NY-19 Faso

PA-06 Open

PA-07 Vacant

PA-17 Rothfus

VA-10 Comstock

WA-08 Open

COULD FLIP Democrat-held seats rated “Needing a Big Push” (4)

NH-01 Open

NH-02 Kuster

NV-03 Open

MN-07 Petersen