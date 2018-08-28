Lauren Southern: South Africa Is a ‘Human Rights Crisis’

Author and documentary filmmaker Lauren Southern discussed why the mainstream media doesn’t want to cover the human rights crisis in South Africa during an appearance on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Sunday.

“The media has for so long said that Mandela’s socialist, left-wing, multicultural South Africa was going to be one of the most successful nations we’ve ever seen,” declared Southern to host Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House. “They said this was going to be the ‘Rainbow Nation’, that it was going to show what a Marxist paradise could be… That collapsed. It failed. The Rand started failing, crime went up, the country is in shambles, and race relations are in shambles, so it makes them look very silly to report on the state of South Africa and its failures today.”

“The second issue, of course, is the extreme, anti-white rhetoric in the media. They cannot accept the notion that white people can be victims,” Southern continued. “They cannot accept the notion that there can be discrimination by government against white people, because to admit that is to rescind all of the narrative they’ve built up for Western people that white people are always privileged, and that of course would also be embarrassing for them. So to not report on South Africa is entirely about keeping up appearances.”

Southern also praised President Donald Trump for speaking out about this issue on Twitter.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

“This is something that has been referred to as a conspiracy theory. The left-wing media has been completely silent on it,” said Southern. “Even the right-wing media up until a certain point were silent on it, so to have Donald Trump tweet about the seizure of white [owned] land in South Africa, as well as the farm murders, is finally going to put this on the global issues that we’re talking about.”

The only other countries that have really been addressing it have been Russia and Australia, Russia actually taking in white South African migrants under refugee status. Australia discussing doing so,” she continued. “It’s not a conspiracy theory, we know for a fact that white [owned] land is being seized… We know for a fact these murders are going on. Newsweek has reported it, the Telegraph has reported it, the Daily Mail… Tons of mainstream sites have reported there is a far higher representation of white farmers in murders in South Africa than many other groups, so it isn’t a conspiracy theory just to say we should look into it, which is all Donald Trump said. It’s a completely reasonable thing.

“It doesn’t even matter what scale [the violence is]. I’m actually quoted in my documentary saying it’s not a white genocide — yet,” she added. “Sure, it could become like that. We want to be ahead of the curve on things like this, and investigate, and not get into a situation like Rwanda.”

“[South Africa] should be seen as a human rights crisis, no matter if you’re left-wing or right-wing. People are being discriminated against based on their race,” Southern proclaimed. “If this were happening in any other country towards any other group, it would be international press all day long, but it’s white people, so they’re silent.”

In the end, Lauren said, “it’s not just the whites that are going to suffer when white [owned] farms are taken away. These farmers were feeding 2,000 people each. What happens when you get rid of that food source? You have little black kids, little white kids, little Indian kids, all of them starving. Starvation doesn’t care about your skin color.”

Breitbart News Sunday airs 7-10 p.m. Eastern Sundays on SiriusXM Patriot 125.