Live Updates*** Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma Hold Key Primaries

Voters in Florida, Arizona, and Oklahoma head to the polls tonight, and Breitbart News will have live updates throughout the evening.

In Florida, Rep. Ron DeSantis, whom President Donald Trump endorsed, and Adam Putnam will seek the GOP’s gubernatorial nomination in a contest that could again show how important Trump’s endorsement is in a GOP primary.

In Arizona, days after Sen. John McCain’s passing, Martha McSally, Kelli Ward, and Joe Arpaio are seeking to win the GOP Senate nomination for retiring Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of all the important races on both sides of the aisle. All times eastern.

9:05 PM: In Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt leads Mick Cornett 55%-45% with 47% reporting.

The way this Governor runoff goes will be a good indication of where Oklahoma stands politically. Stitt has strongly aligned himself with Trump and electing outsiders into office. — Mireya Garcia (@mireya_g) August 29, 2018

8:50 PM: None other than Donna Shalala, the former head of the Clinton Foundation, is projected to take on Maria Elvira Salazar for retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s (R-FL) seat.

Projection: it's Donna Shalala (D) vs. Maria Elvira Salazar (R) for open #FL27 in November. @CookPolitical rating: Lean D. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 29, 2018

8:40 PM: Putnam concedes, and with nearly 80% of the vote in in Florida’s Dem. gubernatorial primary, Gillum leads Graham 33%-32%:

Chants of "Andrew!" "Gillum!" now echoing in the ballroom, and screams as MSNBC shows them tied. @AndrewGillum's uncle Vincent Sams tells me, eagerly, "We're going to win." Votes from parts of the Panhandle — Graham country — still need to be counted — Elizabeth Koh (@elizabethrkoh) August 29, 2018

8:15 PM: MAGA CANDIDATE DESANTIS WINS GOP GUBEERNATORIAL NOMINATION:

JUST IN – Ron DeSantis wins Florida GOP primary for Governor https://t.co/H7r2FMZrgj pic.twitter.com/s7cNZCTxyZ — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) August 29, 2018

Several organizations calling the race saying Ron DeSantis has won the Republican ticket for Governor. Watch party in Orlando tonight. pic.twitter.com/dwqGkBlsur — Julie Salomone (@JSalomoneTV) August 29, 2018

Huge ovation at Desantis party as results shown showing him with big lead. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/b2NH7C3eq7 — Carey (@ccoddcbs4news) August 29, 2018

Governor Rick Scott officially wins the GOP Senate nomination. Scott, who leads by 6 points in the latest poll and has a slight lead in the RealClearPolitics average, will take on incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL). Fox News has called the GOP gubernatorial primary for DeSantis–a huge win for Trump, whose endorsement propelled DeSantis into the lead.

7:35 PM: Voting problems in Arizona:

BREAKING: Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan has called for Maricopa County @RecorderFontes to seek a court order keeping select polling places open past 7pm given problems today. @lolonghi @jboehm_NEWS @azcentral #AZPrimary #Election2018 https://t.co/61t9aPD3pW — Dustin Gardiner (@dustingardiner) August 28, 2018

Arizona doesn't want a pretender like McSally – we want a proven, results-oriented conservative who will stand with @POTUS & deliver big wins for our state. Together, we will Make Arizona Great Again! #VoteWard #AZSEN pic.twitter.com/fqmet4KnDA — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 28, 2018

#AZSEN: Martha McSally opens up her line of attack on Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, calling her a "chameleon" with a "Hollywood makeover." She says: "We’re going to spend the next 70 days making sure people see the contrast between a protestor or a patriot.” pic.twitter.com/JV9hy0bAC7 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 28, 2018

Flake hates Trump and Flake pushes for McSally. Speaks volumes. We can't send imposters to represent #AmericaFirst. We must #LeadRight. I will be Trump's champion on capitol hill. https://t.co/q1hAe8dLXC — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 28, 2018

Several polling places were down Tuesday during Arizona's primary election after a contractor hired to set up voting machines in the Phoenix area failed to send enough technicians. https://t.co/r0PH0v0eSD — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 28, 2018

7:20 PM: DeSantis (R) and Graham (D) with early leads in their respective gubernatorial primaries.

Early-voting results have DeSantis with healthy lead on Putnam in Orange, Osceola. — Scott Maxwell (@Scott_Maxwell) August 28, 2018

7:15 PM: Democrats are trying to take back Florida’s governorship for the first time since 1994 and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has an interesting mix of endorsements from the left as he makes a charge against frontrunner Gwen Graham, the daughter of the late Florida Senator. Gillum has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who rails against billionaires influencing politics, and Julian Castro. But billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer have been pouring in hundreds of thousands of dollars to boost the left-wing challenger. Celebrities like Diddy have also made last-minute endorsements.

Today is Election Day! Your voice matters and every vote counts. Make sure to get to the polls by 7pm ET TONIGHT and tell all your friends to VOTE → https://t.co/HuLIZyic4K pic.twitter.com/Dd4NZWDXCg — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 28, 2018

Thank you, @BernieSanders. Today is the day. Polls are open now until 7 PM local time: https://t.co/HuLIZyic4K pic.twitter.com/7micZXshLD — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 28, 2018

7 PM: Polls closed in most of Florida. Polls in the panhandle will close at 8 PM ET. Polls in Oklahoma close at 8 PM ET. Polls in Arizona close at 10 PM ET, though some polling places in Maricopa County could be open past 10 PM ET after voting machines were not set up at several polling places after a contractor failed to send enough technicians.

If you're interested in the #FloridaPrimary… it's rush hour… and it's raining. Especially in Tallahassee, Orlando and Tampa Bay. Miami and Jacksonville staying dry @TB_Times pic.twitter.com/v6PSCfQ7ES — Langston Taylor (@langstonitaylor) August 28, 2018

8/28/18 is Primary Election Day in Florida. Watch every single partisan vote that has been cast early and by mail, by date and location. DEM: 814,978

GOP: 859,308 via https://t.co/RhUBGRcNXf. pic.twitter.com/K76zP8JK2c — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) August 28, 2018

Country music plays as preparations are underway for Ron DeSantis Watch Party. We’re at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/2lIUbPEtOE — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) August 28, 2018

Gravis has Graham, DeSantis with clear leads. Greene, Levine and Gillum all virtually tied in the high teens in this poll — with Greene, who canceled his watch party tonight, in 2nd place by a hair. https://t.co/LDUyNJLuAI — Jeff Weiner (@JeffWeinerOS) August 28, 2018

U.S. Congressman Ron DeSantis competing for Republican ticket for Governor. Watch party in Orlando after a 5-city stop ending in Daytona. pic.twitter.com/H1dH91QyQf — Julie Salomone (@JSalomoneTV) August 28, 2018