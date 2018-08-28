***Live Updates*** Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma Hold Key Primaries

Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Voters in Florida, Arizona, and Oklahoma head to the polls tonight, and Breitbart News will have live updates throughout the evening.

In Florida, Rep. Ron DeSantis, whom President Donald Trump endorsed, and Adam Putnam will seek the GOP’s gubernatorial nomination in a contest that could again show how important Trump’s endorsement is in a GOP primary.

In Arizona, days after Sen. John McCain’s passing, Martha McSally, Kelli Ward, and Joe Arpaio are seeking to win the GOP Senate nomination for retiring Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of all the important races on both sides of the aisle. All times eastern.

9:05 PM: In Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt leads Mick Cornett 55%-45% with 47% reporting.

8:50 PM: None other than Donna Shalala, the former head of the Clinton Foundation, is projected to take on Maria Elvira Salazar for retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s (R-FL) seat.

8:40 PM: Putnam concedes, and with nearly 80% of the vote in in Florida’s Dem. gubernatorial primary, Gillum leads Graham 33%-32%:

8:15 PM: MAGA CANDIDATE DESANTIS WINS GOP GUBEERNATORIAL NOMINATION:

Governor Rick Scott officially wins the GOP Senate nomination. Scott, who leads by 6 points in the latest poll and has a slight lead in the RealClearPolitics average, will take on incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL). Fox News has called the GOP gubernatorial primary for DeSantis–a huge win for Trump, whose endorsement propelled DeSantis into the lead.

7:35 PM: Voting problems in Arizona:

7:20 PM: DeSantis (R) and Graham (D) with early leads in their respective gubernatorial primaries.

7:15 PM: Democrats are trying to take back Florida’s governorship for the first time since 1994 and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has an interesting mix of endorsements from the left as he makes a charge against frontrunner Gwen Graham, the daughter of the late Florida Senator. Gillum has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who rails against billionaires influencing politics, and Julian Castro. But billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer have been pouring in hundreds of thousands of dollars to boost the left-wing challenger. Celebrities like Diddy have also made last-minute endorsements.

7 PM: Polls closed in most of Florida. Polls in the panhandle will close at 8 PM ET. Polls in Oklahoma close at 8 PM ET. Polls in Arizona close at 10 PM ET, though some polling places in Maricopa County could be open past 10 PM ET after voting machines were not set up at several polling places after a contractor failed to send enough technicians.

