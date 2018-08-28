New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) employees turned a Bronx housing project into a sex club where employees threw wild orgies inside offices and vacant apartments, according to a report released Monday.

The New York Post reported that up to a dozen people at a time allegedly took part in the orgies, which got so out of hand that the housing authority had to transfer 40 staff members who worked at the Throggs Neck Houses complex in the Bronx to other locations.

“[It happened on] overtime, during working hours, after working hours, any day or any time of the day,” Throggs Neck Houses Tenant Association President Monique Johnson told the Post. “I now understand why work wasn’t getting done.”

“There was a lot of people included,” Johnson added. “Supervisors were allegedly having sexual relations with caretakers. There was drinking and sexual acts going on…More playing, and less working.”

Some workers secretly took videos and photos of the orgies and offered the evidence to NYCHA management, according to the report.

A city official said complaints were filed with New York City’s Department of Investigation, which recommended NYCHA officials take disciplinary action against the employees. NYCHA then decided to clean house at that location.

NYCHA General Manager Vito Mustaciuolo ordered all staff members who worked at the Throggs Neck complex to leave on Friday and turn in their keys—even if workers were not involved in the alleged orgies.

New York City’s housing authority has dealt with a slate of bad press in 2018.

The agency had been accused of covering up squalid conditions in its projects and failing to conduct regular lead inspections, prompting New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to pay $2.2 billion of city money to settle the allegations from federal authorities.

The housing authority also pledged in April to spend $32 million on high-tech rat extermination methods the same day de Blasio and other housing authority workers failed to kill a rat using the new methods.