Alleged Intruder Shot in Chest by Woman Defending Four Children

An alleged home intruder in Elmira, New York, was shot in the chest Sunday by a woman protecting four children.

The Star Gazette reports that 33-year-old Jason A. Lopez allegedly entered the home around 6 a.m. and was shot in the chest “with a legally-owned shotgun.”

Elmira police Capt. Anthony Alvernaz indicated that Lopez “was shot at close range in the upper chest/shoulder area.”

WENY reports that the homeowner and Lopez “are not acquainted in any way.”

Lopez has a criminal record that includes a second-degree robbery conviction and five years in jail.

On July 7, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Gabby Giffords’ gun control group claimed stories about self-defense gun uses are a “myth.” They said, “The ‘good guy with a gun’ narrative is a myth meant to scare people into buying guns for self-defense. The truth? People rarely use guns for self-defense.”

